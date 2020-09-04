Hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe Gets Official

Jeep has officially announced the new hybrid version of the Wrangler, known as the Wrangler 4xe. The vehicle marks the first time that the venerable Wrangler has been electrified. While the vehicle promises new levels of efficiency and environmental responsibility, Jeep says that it still has the same capability both on and off the road.

Wrangler 4xe models will be available in Europe, China, and the US by early 2021. The vehicle has 375 horsepower and can drive up to 25 miles on electricity alone. With the instantly available electric torque, the Wrangler 4xe will have plenty of low-speed grunt to overcome obstacles off-road.

Wrangler 4xe maintains the same Trail Rated running gear that other Wrangler models have, including a solid front and rear axle, full-time 4 x 4 two-speed transfer case, fully articulating suspension, and 30-inches of water fording capability. Powertrain includes a turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, dual electric motors, and a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission promising up to 50 MPGe.

