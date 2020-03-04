Hulu Live TV lands on the PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 owners patiently waiting for the arrival of Hulu Live TV will be pleased to know the day has arrived and it is now available on PlayStation 4 consoles. PlayStation 4 owners can now subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, gaining access to both live and on-demand programming from channels such as ESPN, FOX, NBC, and ABC. Current PlayStation 4 users who already have Hulu can easily switch to Hulu + Live TV through their account settings on Hulu.com.

“Viewers who are already subscribed to Hulu + Live TV will also now be able to access and watch live channels through the Hulu app on PlayStation 4. Hulu + Live TV is currently supported by Apple TV (4th generation), Amazon Fire TV devices, Amazon’s Echo Show, Roku devices, Xbox One, Xbox 360, iOS and Android mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, select LG and Samsung TVs, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Windows 10, Mac and PC browsers, and Chromecast.”

Earlier this week acclaimed and award winning FX Library series also arrived on the Hulu service providing access to TV series such as Nip/Tuck, Justified, Damages, Rescue Me, Thief and Terriers to name just a few.

“TV fans can access FX on Hulu, the dedicated content hub that, for the first time, brings together more than 40 of FX Networks’ acclaimed and award-winning current and legacy series, new original FX linear series, and FX originals that are streaming exclusively on Hulu – all in one place, for all Hulu subscribers.”

Source : Hulu

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals