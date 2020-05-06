Huawei Y8s smartphone gets official

Huawei has launched a new Android smartphone, the Huawei Y8s and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels

The device comes with a Kirin 710 mobile processor and 4GB of RAM, there are a choice of two storage options 64GB or 128GB.

The handset features a microSD card slot for extra storage and it comes with dual cameras on the front and back.

On the front of the device there are two Selfie cameras, one 8 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera. On the rear of the device there is one 48 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera.

The Huawei Y8s also comes with a 4000 mAh battery an 10W charging and it comes with EMUI 9.1 which is based on Android Pie, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

