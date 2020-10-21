Huawei Y7a smartphone unveiled

Huawei has added a new smartphone to its line up, the Huawei Y7a and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Kirin 710A mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM, there are two storage options 64GB and 128GB.

If you need some more storage there is also a microSD card slot that can take up to a 512GB card, the handset comes with EMUI 10.1 which is based on Android 10.

The Huawei Y7a features a 5000 mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging, it also comes with a fingerprint scanner and and 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, am 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera. The handset is launching in Malaysia on the 30th of October and will retail for RM799 which is about $190 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

