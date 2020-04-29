Huawei P Smart 2020 smartphone revealed

The Huawei P Smart 2020 has not been made official as yet, although the handset was recently listed on a dutch retailers website.

The listed has revealed some photos of the handset and also a range of its specifications, the device will come with a 6.21 inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The Huawei P Smart 2020 will come with a Kirin 710F mobile processor and it will also come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the device will have a 3400 mAh battery and Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1.

The handset will have a range of cameras, this will include an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back there will be two cameras, a 13 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera. The handset will come with a choice of three colors, blue, green and black and it will retail for €200.

Source WinFuture, GSM Arena

