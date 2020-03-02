Huawei Enjoy 10e smartphone unveiled

Huawei have announced a new smartphone, the Huawei Enjoy 10e and the handset come with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10.

The new Huawei Enjoy 10e is equipped with a 6.3 inch display that features a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of built in storage.

If you need some additional storage the device comes with a microSD card slot and it has a 5,000 mAh battery.

The handset is equipped with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a dual camera setup with one 13 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera.

Prices for the handset start at 999 Yuan which is about $143 for the 4GB of RAM model and $1,199 which is about $171 for the 6GB version.

Source Playfuldroid

