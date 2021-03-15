HTC Wildfire E3 smartphone unveiled

HTC has launched its latest smartphone, the HTC Wildfire E3 and the device comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that has a HD+ resolution.

The handset comes with an octa core Helio P22 mobile processor and it features a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage and there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The HTC Wildfire E3 features a 4000 mAh battery and it features a front facing 13 megapixel camera for Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel main camera, and 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The handset will be available in a choice of blue or black as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

Source GSM Arena

