HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptops introduced from $749

Hewlett-Packard has introduced its new 14 and 15 inch convertible laptops this month in the form of the HP Pavilion x360, the 14 inch version will soon be available during the spring months of 2021 and the 15 inch model is now available to purchase directly from the HP online store and worldwide price from $750. The new laptops are powered by 11th generation Intel Core processors and fitted with touchscreen displays with “edge-to-edge glass, slim bezels” and are available preloaded with Windows 10 Home 64 or Windows 10 Pro 64 operating systems. Hardware options for the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15 inch laptop are listed below.

“The HP Pavilion x360 15 convertible adapts to you so that you are productive at any angle. Stream your favorite series as long as you want with HP Fast Charge. Dual Speakers with Audio by B&O give this laptop the immersive sound and entertainment experience you crave. Designed with the environment in mind, the HP Pavilion x360 is made using sustainable, post-consumer recycled, and ocean-bound plastics.”

Intel Core i3-1125G4 (up to 3.7 GHz, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores) + Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.2 GHz, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores) + Intel Iris Xe Graphics

15.6″ diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), multitouch-enabled, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, 250 nits

8 GB DDR4-32 SDRAM (2 X 4 GB)

12 GB DDR4-32 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB, 1 x 8 GB)

16 GB DDR4-32 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)

256 GB PCIe NVMe™ M.2 SSD

512 GB PCIe NVMe™ M.2 SSD

256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory

1 TB PCIe NVMe™ M.2 SSD

For more details full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Hewlett-Packard website by following the link below.

Source : HP

