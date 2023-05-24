How to use Apple Wallet add cards, tickets, Apple Pay and more

If you have just purchased a new Apple iPhone or would like to know more about the Apple Wallet features available within Apple iOS. This quick guide will take you through everything you need to know about adding bank cards, credit cards and prepaid cards to your Wallet. As well as using Apple Pay and adding boarding passes, tickets and even transferring tickets to other iPhone users.

How to use Apple wallet

The first place to start is by adding a payment card to your Apple Wallet. A step-by-step guide is listed below. Start by opening your Wallet app on your iPhone and tap the “+” sign in the top right corner. You will be prompted to agree to the terms and conditions of Apple Pay, followed by a chance to take a photo of your card or manually input card details. Once you’ve entered your details, your bank or card issuer will verify your card – some may require an extra verification step via email or SMS. Once your card is verified, you can begin using it with Apple Pay.

Adding Bank Cards to Apple Wallet

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. You can usually find this on the home screen. Tap the “+” sign in the top right corner. Follow the prompts. You’ll need to agree to the terms and conditions of Apple Pay, and then you’ll have the opportunity to take a photo of your card or enter your card details manually. Apple will verify your card details with your bank or card issuer. Depending on your bank or card issuer, you might need to verify your card. You’ll get a verification code through email or SMS. Enter this code to verify your card. Once your card is verified, you can start using it with Apple Pay.

Using Apple Pay

After you’ve learned how to add a card to Apple Wallet, using Apple Pay is the next step. Apple Pay can be used in physical stores, within apps, and online. When you’re at a store, look for the Apple Pay logo or the contactless payment symbol at checkout. Hold your iPhone near the payment reader and authorize payment with Touch ID or Face ID.

Pay with your iPhone

1. For iPhones equipped with Face ID simply double press the side button to pay with your default bank card. If verification is required, confirm your identity with Face ID or input your passcode to access the Apple Wallet.

2. For iPhones supporting Touch ID, press the Home button twice to activate your Apple Wallet

3. To pay with a different bank card or credit card simply tap your primary card to view the other cards in your Apple Wallet. Then

choose a different card and complete the authentication process.

4. Once you have your desired payment method selected hold your iPhone close to the contactless payment reader.

5. Once the payment is complete your iPhone will show ‘Done’ confirming your payment has been successful.

You can use Apple Pay in stores, within apps, and on the web.

In stores: Look for one of these symbols at checkout: Apple Pay logo Contactless payment symbol Then, hold your iPhone near the payment reader with your finger on the Touch ID button (or use Face ID if your device supports it). Wait until you see a checkmark and “Done” on the display.

Look for one of these symbols at checkout: Within apps and on the web: Look for the “Buy with Apple Pay” button or the Apple Pay as a payment method. Verify your payment information (you may need to enter shipping and contact information if it’s not already stored), and then place your finger on Touch ID or use Face ID to complete the purchase.

Adding gift cards to your wallet

Apple Gift card

Wondering how to add an Apple gift card to your Wallet? Open the email that contains your Apple gift card and tap “Add to Wallet”. Follow the prompts to add the gift card to your Apple Wallet.

Other Gift Cards

Adding other gift cards to your Apple Wallet is similar to adding an Apple gift card. Look for an ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ option in the email or app associated with your gift card. Tap that option and follow the prompts to add your gift card to your Wallet.

Adding Tickets to Apple Wallet

Whether it’s a concert, movie, or airline ticket, adding these to your Apple Wallet can be done with a few taps. Simply find the ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ option in the app or email where you received your ticket, and follow the instructions. You can also add boarding passes, movie tickets, retail coupons, loyalty cards, and more to Apple Wallet.

In the app where you have the ticket or pass, find the “Add to Apple Wallet” option. This is typically found in the confirmation page or email. Tap “Add to Apple Wallet.” Review the information and tap “Add” in the top right corner of the screen.

These passes and tickets will appear in the Wallet app, and you can display them at the appropriate time to scan at the ticket gate, store, or other venue.

It is worth mentioning that some features and functionalities of Apple Wallet can vary depending on your region or specific restrictions by card issuers. Always refer to the latest documentation from Apple or your specific card issuer for the most accurate information.

Transferring Tickets

Once you’ve added tickets to your Apple Wallet, you can also transfer them. To transfer tickets from your Apple Wallet, find the ticket you want to transfer, tap the “…” or “more” button, then tap “Share Pass” to send the ticket to someone else via iMessage, Mail, or other methods.

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Find the ticket you wish to transfer from the list of passes in your Apple Wallet. Once you’ve found the ticket, tap on it to view more details. On the ticket’s information page, tap the “…” or “more” button located at the bottom right of the screen. From the options that appear, select “Share Pass.“ Now you will be able to send the ticket via iMessage, Mail, AirDrop, or other methods supported on your device.

Remember that not all tickets or passes added to Apple Wallet are transferable. Whether you can share a pass depends on whether the issuer allows it. If the Share Pass option is grayed out or not present, the ticket or pass cannot be shared. Always check the terms and conditions associated with your tickets for more information.

Also, keep in mind that transferring a ticket to someone else usually means you are giving up your own access to that ticket. Be sure to double-check all details before completing the transfer.

If you need further assistance using your Apple Wallet it might be worth visiting the official Apple support website or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to sort out any issues you may be experiencing.



