How to Permanently Delete Any iPhone App

Deleting an app from your iPhone may seem like a straightforward process, but ensuring that all traces of the app and its data are completely removed can be more complex. The video below will walk you through the steps to permanently delete any app from your iPhone, including its data stored in iCloud, to ensure a thorough removal process.

Managing iCloud Storage

Before deleting the app from your device, it’s essential to address any data stored in iCloud. Follow these steps to locate and remove app data from iCloud:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Navigate to iCloud.

3. Manage your account storage to identify any data associated with the app you wish to delete.

4. If you find app data in iCloud, delete it to ensure no residual data remains after the app is removed from your device.

Checking iCloud Drive and Backups

In addition to managing iCloud storage, it’s crucial to review iCloud Drive and iCloud backups for any stored app data. Here’s how to do it:

Check iCloud Drive for any app data. If found, disable syncing for that app to prevent it from reappearing or restoring data after deletion.

Review your iCloud backups by navigating to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > Manage Storage > Backups. Select your device and look for the app in the list. If present, delete the app data from the backup.

By thoroughly checking iCloud Drive and backups, you can ensure that all app data is removed from iCloud, preventing any potential restoration of the app or its data in the future.

Deleting the App from Your iPhone

Once you’ve addressed the app data in iCloud, you can proceed with deleting the app from your iPhone. Follow these steps:

1. Locate the app icon on your home screen.

2. Tap and hold the app icon until a menu appears.

3. Select “Delete App” rather than “Remove from Home Screen” to ensure the app is fully deleted from your device.

4. If prompted, confirm the deletion by tapping “Delete.”

5. Check the App Library to verify that the app has been completely removed.

It’s important to choose “Delete App” instead of “Remove from Home Screen” to ensure that the app and its data are entirely removed from your iPhone, rather than just being hidden from view.

Managing Subscriptions and Screen Time Restrictions

Before finalizing the app deletion process, consider the following additional steps:

If the app has any active subscriptions, manage and cancel them by going to Settings > [Your Name] > Subscriptions.

If you encounter difficulties deleting the app due to Screen Time restrictions, adjust these settings by navigating to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > iTunes & App Store Purchases. Set “Deleting Apps” to “Allow” to enable app deletion.

Keep in mind that during the deletion process, you may be prompted to enter your passcode as a security measure. This requirement cannot be bypassed, so ensure you have the necessary passcode ready.

By following this comprehensive guide, you can confidently remove any iPhone app and its associated data from both your device and iCloud. This thorough approach addresses common issues users may encounter, ensuring a complete and permanent deletion process.

Source & Image Credit: Daniel About Tech



