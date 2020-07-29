Maid Of Sker horror game now available on Xbox and PC

The Maid of Sker the first-person stealth, survival horror, set in a remote hotel with a gory and macabre history from British folklore, is now available to play. Developed by Wales Interactive with a plot crafted by the writing talent and designers behind the games such as SOMA, The Bunker and Battlefield 1.

Armed with only a defensive sound device, you’ll utilize stealth tactics to avoid death amongst a cult of sound-based AI enemies. “Set in 1898 and inspired by the haunting Welsh tale of Elisabeth Williams, this is a story of a family empire driven by torture, slavery, piracy and a supernatural mystery that suffocates the grounds of the hotel.”

“Brave the nightmares of the Quiet Ones. Do not panic…don’t even breathe! Maid of Sker is a first-person survival horror, set in a remote hotel with a gory and macabre history from British folklore.”

– 3D sound-based AI system as the core survival mechanic.

– Realistic visuals featuring 4k uncapped on PC (1080p 60fps minimum).

– A chilling story inspired by Welsh folklore fusing psychological, gothic and British horror.

– Re-imagining of famous Welsh hymns Calon Lân (A Pure Heart), Suo-Gân (Welsh Lullaby) and Ar Hyd Y Nos (All Through the Night) from the spine-chilling voice of Tia Kalmaru.

Source : Steam

