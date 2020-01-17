Horizon Zero Dawn launching on PC during 2020

PC gamers may be interested to know that rumours are circulating, hinting the PlayStation exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn could be launching on PC sometime later this year, during 2020. Gaming website Kotaku is reporting that sources close to the action and familiar with Sony’s plans, are saying that the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn Will be available via Steam and the Epic Stores sometime during 2020.

The launch of the PlayStation exclusive onto PC follows on from previous games such as Quantic Dreams’ Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human as well as the recently launched Death Stranding game which will be launching on PC during the summer 2020.

Features of Horizon Zero Dawn gameplay include :

– A Lush Post-Apocalyptic World – How have machines dominated this world, and what is their purpose? What happened to the civilization here before? Scour every corner of a realm filled with ancient relics and mysterious buildings in order to uncover your past and unearth the many secrets of a forgotten land

– Nature and Machines Collide – Horizon Zero Dawn juxtaposes two contrasting elements, taking a vibrant world rich with beautiful nature and filling it with awe-inspiring highly advanced technology, This marriage creates a dynamic combination for both exploration and gameplay

– Defy Overwhelming Odds – The foundation of combat in Horizon Zero Dawn is built upon the speed and cunning of Aloy versus the raw strength and size of the machines In order to overcome a much larger and technologically superior enemy, Aloy must use every ounce of her knowledge, intelligence, and agility to survive each encounter

– Cutting Edge Open World Tech – Stunningly detailed forests, imposing mountains, and atmospheric ruins of a bygone civilization meld together in a landscape that is alive with changing weather systems and a full day/night cycle

Source: Kotaku

