Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition lands on PC summer 2020

PC gamers will be pleased to know that the previously PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn will be available to play on the PC this summer via Steam. The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition contains the entire DLC collection. Get a flavour of what you can expect from the game in the gameplay video below.
“Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines. An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future. Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open wold teeming with wildlife and danger. Horizon Zero Dawn is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game – and this Complete Edition for PC includes the huge expansion The Frozen Wilds, featuring new lands, skills, weapons and Machines.”
The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition includes :
– Horizon Zero Dawn
– The Frozen Wilds expansion
– Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow
– Carja Trader Pack
– Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow
– Banuk Traveller Pack
Source : Steam