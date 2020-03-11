Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition lands on PC summer 2020

PC gamers will be pleased to know that the previously PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn will be available to play on the PC this summer via Steam. The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition contains the entire DLC collection. Get a flavour of what you can expect from the game in the gameplay video below.

“Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines. An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future. Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open wold teeming with wildlife and danger. Horizon Zero Dawn is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game – and this Complete Edition for PC includes the huge expansion The Frozen Wilds, featuring new lands, skills, weapons and Machines.”

The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition includes :

– Horizon Zero Dawn

– The Frozen Wilds expansion

– Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

– Carja Trader Pack

– Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

– Banuk Traveller Pack

Source : Steam

