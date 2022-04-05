Hood Outlaws & Legends free update adds cross-platform gameplay

Hood Outlaws & Legends – Season: 3 Ostara release is now available to play and adds cross-platform squadding and a wealth of Battle Pass cosmetics to the game. The stealth-combat cooperative heist game created and published by Sumo Digital and Focus Entertainment received its free update this week and now features full cross-platform gameplay.

Hood Outlaws & Legends S3

“With the Season 3: Ostara Battle Pass, begin earning unique new cosmetics by playing matches and climbing the ranks. Over a hundred epic new cosmetics have arrived to bolster the already extensive collection of outfits, weapon skins, and banners, giving each player the power to decide the look of their legend. Season 3: Ostara for Hood: Outlaws & Legends, the stealth-combat cooperative heist game. Available today, Season 3: Ostara includes a battle pass bursting with unique cosmetics, as well as a much anticipated feature: cross-platform squadding. See the new content in today’s new trailer!”

“In a violent, medieval world, outplay rival gangs in intense PvPvE multiplayer heists. Moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches. Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals