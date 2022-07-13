Honor X40i smartphone unveiled

Honor has launched a new Android smartphone, the Honor X40i and the device comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display that features a 60Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels.

The new Honor X40i is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device does not feature a microSD card slot.

The handset comes with android 12 and Magic UI 6.1 and features a 4000 mAh battery and it comes with 44W fast charging.

The new Honor X40i features a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera, and on the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel wide camera that is designed for making video calls and snapping selfies.

The handset will be available in a choice of four colors, black, green, silver, and rose and pricing will start at CNY 1,599 which is about $238. The top model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs CNY 1,999 which is about $297.

Source GSM arena

