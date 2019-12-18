Honor MagicWatch 2 smartwatch launched

Honor has announced that it is launching a new smartwatch in the UK, the Honor MagicWatch 2 and it will be available in the UK from the 20th of December which is this Friday.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 will be available in the UK from this Friday for £159.99 and it comes in two sizes 42mm and 46mm.

This innovative timepiece has up to 14-days battery life enabled by the Kirin A1 chipset, intelligent and well-thought fitness and health monitoring technologies, as well as customised clock faces. With all these functions packed in one, the brand-new HONOR MagicWatch 2 will be available in the UK in Charcoal Black 46mm on 20th December, priced £159.99. The Agate Black 42mm version will be available in early 2020. Pricing for this variant will be confirmed closer to the time of release.



“HONOR MagicWatch 2 is another strong product that helps to achieve our 1+8+N IoT strategy,” said Olivier Dobo UK Marketing Director. “HONOR MagicWatch 2 marks another big step in the brand’s own ecosystem integration of connected smart products as well as the global wearable market. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 cements our forward-thinking in smartwatch design and development of wearable products. Whether you are out for fitness training or work, HONOR MagicWatch 2 will keep you at your optimal performance inside and out.”

