Honor Band 6 fitness tracker launches globally

The Honor Band 6 was made official back in November and now the fitness tracker is launching globally, the device comes with a 1.47 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels.

The new Honor Band 6 features a range of fitness tracking features, plus a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen monitoring, it also comes with sleep tracking and more.

The device comes with a 180 mAh battery and this will lats for up to 14 days, it comes with a range of features and is waterproof up to 5ATM. The new Band 6 will retail for about $35 when it goes on sale around the world.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals