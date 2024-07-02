Honor 200 Pro and Honor 200 Lite Land on Vodafone

The Honor 200 Pro and Honor 200 Lite have officially landed on Vodafone UK.. These latest smartphones from Honor offer innovative technology, sleek designs, and powerful performance. The Honor 200 Pro features a high-resolution camera system, long-lasting battery life, and ample storage space for all your photos, videos, and apps. The Honor 200 Lite, on the other hand, provides a more affordable option without compromising on essential features like a vibrant display and smooth user experience.

Both devices are available through Vodafone EVO, a flexible and affordable way to purchase new smartphones. With Vodafone EVO, customers can tailor their payment plans to suit their needs, making it easier than ever to get their hands on the latest tech without breaking the bank.

Flexible Payment Plans with Vodafone EVO

Vodafone EVO offers a unique and flexible approach to buying smartphones. Customers can choose their upfront payment and spread the remaining cost over 3 to 36 months with 0% APR. This flexibility extends to upgrades as well, allowing customers to get a new phone as early as three months into their plan, ensuring they always have access to the latest devices.

Additionally, every phone purchased through Vodafone EVO comes with the UK’s only Lifetime Service Promise, which includes Battery Refresh and a Lifetime Warranty at no extra cost. This means customers can enjoy peace of mind knowing their device is protected against manufacturing defects and battery degradation for as long as they stay with Vodafone.

Pricing and Availability

The Honor 200 Pro can be pre-ordered starting at £33 a month with a £30 upfront cost. This price is based on a 36-month Phone Plan (£18 a month) and an 8GB 24-month Airtime Plan (£15 a month). For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Honor 200 Lite is available from £20 a month with a £30 upfront cost, based on a 36-month Phone Plan (£8 a month) and a 3GB 24-month Airtime Plan (£12 a month). Both models are available now on Vodafone’s reliable network, which has been recognized for its exceptional coverage and speed.

Additional Perks and Benefits

As an added bonus, customers who purchase the Honor 200 Pro by 13 August 2024 can claim a Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 8 portable Bluetooth speaker worth £279.99. This high-quality speaker is perfect for music lovers and those who enjoy entertaining, providing rich, immersive sound wherever you go.

Vodafone also offers a Trade-in Guarantee, providing instant savings for new and existing customers using the Trade-in Tool in the My Vodafone app. This allows customers to easily upgrade to the latest devices while getting value for their old smartphones.

Furthermore, Vodafone’s network has been awarded London’s Best Network by NET CHECK, ensuring reliable connectivity for customers in the capital and beyond. With Vodafone, customers can enjoy seamless streaming, browsing, and communication on a network they can trust.

Source Vodafone



