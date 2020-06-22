Honor 10X smartphone specifications revealed

It looks like we have some specifications on the new Honor 10X smartphone, the handset is rumored to come with a 7.09 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor and it will also come with a choice of RAM and storage options, the exact configuration on these is not known as yet.

The new Honor 10X smartphone is also rumored to come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will also have fast charging.

The device will come with a range of high end cameras which will include an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and a 48 megapixel camera as the main rear camera, the other rear cameras are not known as yet.

Honor will introduce this new smartphone on the 2nd of July 2020, as soon as we get some more details about the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

