Nanoleaf HomeKit Essentials Bulb and Lightstrip

Nanoleaf has this week announced its new HomeKit Essentials Bulb and Lightstrip productsWill be exclusively available from Apple stores worldwide. The new Apple HomeKit supported Essentials are the first-ever consumer smart lighting to work with Thread, a low latency and low power mesh network.

“With Thread, users will experience improved connectivity, a wider control range and the ability to set custom Schedules. Thread will enable additional smart features and integrations in future updates including Color Scenes, Screen Mirror and Rhythm Music Sync (available next month). Users can also set up Essentials via Bluetooth.”

“The latest innovation from Nanoleaf is making smart lighting more accessible than ever, without compromising the quality users know and love from the brand. Lighting that allows you to be both comforted and productive is essential as we transition to spending even more time indoors than ever before. Essentials enables the most optimal lighting for every day – whether that’s working from home, relaxing before bed or setting the ambiance for a special night with loved ones.”

“The Bulb and Lightstrip have a built-in Circadian Lighting feature that allows the lights to automatically adjust color temperature throughout the day to complement natural daylight, setting the perfect ambiance for any time of day. With the brightest white lighting available within the smart lighting category, Essentials is ideal for daily lighting needs. Users can even set custom timing to help adjust lighting to irregular schedules unique to them.”

