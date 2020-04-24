Raspberry Pi home office status light project

Working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, brings a whole new set of working conditions to contend with especially when videoconferencing with smaller family members on the prowl. If you are using one of the many videoconferencing systems available and would like to notify your family members were not to be disturbed you may be interested in a new Raspberry Pi project providing details on how to build your very own Home Office status light.

The Pi project has been published by Belgian maker Elio Struyf who has created a busy light using a Raspberry Pi Zero W mini PC, Pimoroni Unicorn pHAT on Raspberry Pi Zero and Homebridge integration. (“The Homebridge integration is just because I already had it running in the house, that way, it was easy to turn on/off. You can also do it without if you want” explains Struyf.)

for full instructions on how to build your very own home office status light jump over to the Elio Struyf website where a complete list of all required components, full instructions and complete code is available at your disposal. The Pimoroni Unicorn pHAT on Raspberry Pi Zero is available to purchase for about £12.

“Sporting a matrix of 32 (8 x 4) RGB LEDs and powered directly from the Pi, this is the most compact pocket aurora available. Unicorn pHAT provides a wash of controllable colour that is ideal for mood-lighting, pixel art, persistence of vision effects, status indications, or just blasting colour into your surroundings.”

Source : Elio Struyf : RPiF : Pimoroni

