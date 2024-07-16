iGulu Beer Brewer intelligent home brewing system

If you would like to have the ability to enjoy cool fresh brews in the comfort of your home, you might be interested in a new homebrewing system called iGulu, launched via Kickstarter. The project has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 550 backers with still 40 days remaining.

Imagine crafting your own professional-quality beer right in the comfort of your home. With the iGulu S1, smart home brewing has never been easier or more accessible. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced brewer, this intelligent brewing appliance takes the guesswork out of the process, allowing you to create a variety of fermented beverages with precision and ease.

iGulu

Early bird pledge levels are now available for the originative project from roughly $299 or £231 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the list price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The iGulu S1 simplifies the brewing process into three easy steps, making it suitable for all skill levels. The intelligent system uses RFID-enabled ingredient kits to ensure precise brewing, so you can focus on enjoying the experience rather than worrying about the details. From beer to kombucha, cider, and mead, the iGulu S1 supports a wide range of beverages, offering customizable settings for ingredients and recipes to suit your taste. Imagine the joy of experimenting with different flavors and styles, knowing that the iGulu S1 has your back with its precise controls and user-friendly interface.

Home Brewing System

One of the standout features of the iGulu S1 is its advanced temperature and pressure control technologies. The adjustable cooling range from 37.4℉ to 53.6℉ ensures that your beverages are brewed at the optimal temperature for the best flavor and quality. The built-in air pump and CO2 cylinder adapter not only make dispensing smooth and easy but also help maintain the freshness of your beer for up to 30 days. This means you can savor your homemade brew over time without worrying about it losing its taste or quality.

Safety is a top priority with the iGulu S1. The appliance includes automatic pressure adjustment and a triple safety lock to ensure a safe brewing environment. Additionally, the FermControl 2.0 technology provides precise control over pressure, temperature, and time, ensuring optimal fermentation every time. This level of control is crucial for achieving consistent results, especially if you are experimenting with new recipes or ingredients. You can rest easy knowing that the iGulu S1 is designed to prevent any brewing mishaps.

If the iGulu campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the iGulu beer brewer project inspect the promotional video below.

For those who love to take their brews on the go, the iGulu S1 offers portable dispensing options. The Equal Pressure Filling Kits come with explosion-proof PET bottles, allowing you to enjoy your homemade beverages wherever you are. Whether you’re heading to a picnic, a party, or just relaxing in your backyard, you can easily bring your craft creations with you. This feature adds a layer of convenience and flexibility, making the iGulu S1 not just a home appliance but a lifestyle enhancer.

With the iGulu S1, smart home brewing is not just a hobby; it’s an art form that you can master with ease. Say goodbye to store-bought beverages and hello to your own handcrafted creations. Imagine the pride and satisfaction of serving your friends and family a drink that you brewed yourself, knowing that it was made with the finest ingredients and the most advanced brewing technology available. The iGulu S1 transforms the brewing process into a seamless and enjoyable experience, allowing you to focus on what truly matters: the joy of creating and sharing your own unique beverages.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the beer brewer, jump over to the official iGulu crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

