Build a home automation gateway using your old phone

If you are looking to build a unique, customizable home automation system you may be interested in a new project designed to use those old redundant phones or tablets tucked away indoors in cupboards. If you have an old unused smartphone then the new home automation system from Domethics a team of engineers based in Torino, Italy might be the perfect way to revitalize your old phone or table and put them to some good use.

Adriano is the world’s first home automation device specifically created to give your old smartphones and tablet and second life, empowering them to become a gateway for your home automation systems. Enabling you to remotely control all your smart devices, access their cameras, interact with them through gestures and more. Allowing you to equip your “older devices with superpowers!” say its creators.

Home automation using your old phone

“Thanks to Adriano and the Adriano app, your old smartphone will become the most intuitive interface to sync and control all your IoT devices. Energy Management, Telemedicine, and Home Security: all of it can be controlled in one place, giving a second chance to your old devices! Unlike the other Smart Assistants, Adriano works with batteries and a 4G/5G network: anywhere you are, even on the road, you will have full control of your IoT devices. A simple example: our Van Life Kit allows you to camp anywhere and sync Adriano to a Smoke Sensor, a Door Sensor, a Leak Sensor, and a Siren. This way, you can enjoy your time outdoors and do it in full safety!”

With the assumption that the Adriano crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Adriano home automation system project review the promotional video below.

“Our Health Kit is designed to pair with our S1MPLO 01 smartwatch, which will automatically sync with your Adriano app and allow you to make sure that the people you care about are safe and sound. At Domethics, we believe it came the time to show that devices are not necessarily meant to be disused after a couple of years. The components and the technology that they are built is still capable of incredible things: we create solutions to give them a second chance. And also to give a second chance to the next generations of devices that will come… “

“With 6 billion unused smartphones all over the world, it really came the time to find another way to use their power and extend their lifetime. We have the opportunity to re-use 17 tons of gold, 175 tons of silver, and 700 kg of rare-earths elements: crazy, right? You can interact with Adriano in so many ways: through the camera off your phone, through the motion sensors, through gestures, and even through your voice, with the microphone.”

