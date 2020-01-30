Sonoff home automation adapter makes any USB connected device smart from $6.50

If you are looking to expand your home automation control to USB devices you may be interested in an affordable USB adapter from Sonoff in the form of the Micro, which comes complete with its own smartphone companion application for both Android and iOS devices. As well as support for Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The Sonoff Micro is now available to preorder for just $6.49 and will start shipping out to customers in sequence from February 15th, 2020 onwards.

“Did you miss any device out when your list of smart home devices continues to grow? For example, USB small devices like LED light strip, USB desktop fan, USB desktop lamp, USB water pump and more. Today, SONOFF introduces a USB smart adaptor with 5V input and output that makes your USB devices smart as well as provides convenience and security when you charge USB devices. Connect your USB devices with it and you will control the connected USB devices via eWeLink APP or Alexa and Google Home. The small size as your ordinary USB power adaptor, easy for you to take it anywhere around the world to charge.”

Features of the Sonoff Micro USB-C home automation adapter include :

– APP Remote Control – makes ordinary USB devices into smart

– Timing Schedule – make it automatically stop charging when the connected device is fully charged

– Voice Control – turn on/off the connected gadgets via your voice

– Smart Timing Control – automatically turn on/off connected devices at a certain time

– Smart Scene – make a group of SONOFF devices triggered

– Share Control – share with your family, convenience to control together

– Sync Status – check the status of connected USB devices on eWeLink APP

– LAN Control – manage USB devices in no Wi-Fi network condition

– Power-on State – keeps the predefined status after the electricity supply is restored

– Small and Portable – Plug and play, easy to carry

Source: Sonoff

