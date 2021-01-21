Hitman 3 PS5 vs Xbox Series X and S comparison

Gamers considering purchasing the new Hitman 3 game which launched today, may be interested in a new comparison video created by the team over at Digital Foundry. Offering a chance to view the differences across the new PlayStation 5 versus the new Xbox X and S series consoles. Hitman 3 is the third game in the stealth series developed and published by IO Interactive, and is now available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia streaming service. Similar to its predecessors, Hitman 3 is played from a third-person perspective and allows you to once again assume control of assassin Agent 47, traveling to various locations and carrying out contracted assassinations, continuing the storyline from the previous two games, Hitman (2016) and Hitman 2 (2018).

“The trilogy is complete as Hitman 3 release at the tail-end of one generation – and the start of another. Today we look at the PS5, Xbox Series S and X, the big revelation being the focus on 60 frames per second gameplay all round. Can they all achieve it? And what visual differences are there elsewhere between them, in textures and shadows? Tom and John check out all three.”

Source : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals