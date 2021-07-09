Hidizs S3PRO ultra portable pocket DAC

If you are looking for a high quality ultraportable DAC you may be interested in the new Hidizs S3PRO. Compatible with Apple Mac computers running macOS, iPads, iPhones, Android and Windows computers the DAC has been created to provide the ability to enjoy media and audio at the highest sound quality possible wherever you may be. It’s creators Hidizs was formed back in 2012 and has a core staff of over 40 professional audio research and development engineers. The Hidizs S3PRO has been designed for low power consumption, ultra-low distortion, close to 0 noise and MQA support and supports up to 32Bit/384kHz, DSD128.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $54 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Hidizs S3PRO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Hidizs S3PRO pcoket DAC project checkout the promotional video below.

“No need to bundle with any devices, S3 Pro stands out from the rest for its wide compatibility, ultra portable design, plug and play! Suitable for everyone who would like to enjoy unrivalled high quality audio, and who would like to fully experience TIDAL Masters, HiBy Music and Apple’s newly-launched spatial audio and free lossless audio”

“MQA audio technology is supported by Hidizs S3 Pro portable DAC AMP, able to fully ‘unfold’ MQA file to deliver outstanding sound quality. Music services that support MQA should be installed on playback devices (e.g. HiBy Music,TIDAL) to realize 8x unfolding of MQA audio.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the pcoket DAC, jump over to the official Hidizs S3PRO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

