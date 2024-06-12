Hidden iOS 18 Features Revealed

While Apple’s keynote highlighted the major updates in iOS 18, there are several hidden features that didn’t receive the spotlight. These lesser-known additions offer a range of enhancements to personalization, security, and overall user experience. The video below from iDevice help shows us a range of features coming to the iPhone that we may have not heard about at WWDC. Let’s dive into the details of these hidden gems and explore how they can elevate your iOS 18 experience.

Vibrant New Wallpapers

iOS 18 introduces a fresh set of wallpapers in four captivating colors: purple, blue, yellow, and pink. These vibrant options allow you to personalize your home and lock screens, adding a touch of style and flair to your device. Whether you prefer a bold statement or a subtle accent, these new wallpapers provide the perfect backdrop for your iOS experience.

Unleashing the Power of Widgets

Widgets have been a staple feature in iOS, but iOS 18 takes them to the next level. With the new update, you can seamlessly convert apps to widgets and vice versa by simply long-pressing on the app icon. This feature offers unparalleled flexibility in organizing your home screen, allowing you to prioritize the information and functionality that matters most to you.

Moreover, iOS 18 introduces resizable widgets directly on the home screen. You can now adjust the size of certain widgets to suit your preferences and optimize your layout. This enhancement puts you in control of your home screen, allowing you to create a personalized and efficient interface.

Fortifying App Security with Biometric Authentication

In an era where data privacy and security are paramount, iOS 18 introduces a robust app locking feature. You can now safeguard individual apps using Face ID or Touch ID, adding an extra layer of protection to your sensitive information. While not all apps currently support this feature, it is expected to gain wider adoption as developers update their apps to leverage this security enhancement.

Optimizing Battery Life with Charging Limits

iOS 18 empowers you to take control of your device’s battery health with new charging optimization options. You can now set charging limits at 80%, 85%, 95%, and 100%, allowing you to choose the optimal charging level based on your usage patterns. By reducing the time your device spends fully charged, you can potentially extend the lifespan of your battery and minimize wear over time.

Revamped Calculator App: Unleashing Mathematical Prowess

The calculator app in iOS 18 has undergone a significant overhaul, borrowing features from its iPadOS counterpart. The updated app now includes:

Math notes for jotting down important calculations and formulas

A history of calculations, allowing you to review and reference previous results

A scientific calculator mode for advanced mathematical functions

These additions transform the calculator app into a versatile tool, catering to a wide range of mathematical needs, from basic arithmetic to complex equations.

Dynamic Island: Intuitive Control at Your Fingertips

Dynamic Island, a standout feature introduced in previous iOS versions, receives a notable update in iOS 18. You can now adjust flashlight intensity directly via Dynamic Island, providing a seamless and intuitive way to control your device’s illumination. This enhancement streamlines the user experience, making it easier than ever to adapt your flashlight to different environments and situations.

Personalization Redefined: Customizable Home Screen Icons

iOS 18 takes personalization to new heights with customizable home screen icons. You can now tint and change the colors of your icons to match your wallpaper, creating a cohesive and visually appealing home screen. This feature allows you to express your style and make your device truly your own.

iOS 18 is a testament to Apple’s commitment to refining and enhancing the user experience. With a host of hidden features that prioritize customization, security, and functionality, this update offers a wealth of improvements for iOS users. From vibrant wallpapers and powerful widgets to app locking and battery optimization, iOS 18 delivers a comprehensive upgrade that caters to diverse needs and preferences. The revamped calculator app, intuitive Dynamic Island controls, and personalized home screen icons further elevate the iOS experience, making it more efficient, secure, and visually appealing than ever before.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



