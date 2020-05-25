Here is another look at iOS 13.5 (Video)

Apple’s iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 is now available to download for the iPhone and iPad, we have already seen a range of videos on the OS and now we have another one.

Aaron from Zollotech gives us another look at iOS 13.5 and some of its features, lets find out how the latest version of iOS performs.

As we can see from the video there are a number of bug fixes and performance improvements in the latest version of Apple’s mobile OS.

The update also comes with contact tracing for COVID-19 that uses Apple’s new Exposure Notification API that was developed with Google. The new iOS 13.5 software update is now available to download, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

