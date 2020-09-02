The gang at Hennessey Performance Engineering has announced the Mammoth 6×6. The truck starts life as a 2021 Ram TRX pickup. That’s the truck that has the 702 horsepower Hellcat supercharged V-8 under the hood. To be transformed into the Mammoth 6×6, that Hellcat V-8 is removed, and a specially tuned 7.0-liter Hellephant V-8 is crammed into the engine bay.

The Hellephant V-8 produces over 1200 horsepower. In addition to the new engine, the vehicle also gets an extra axle in the rear and all the modifications to make it work. The changes turn the truck into a 6×6 beast, and only three will be produced. Since 2017 Hennessey has delivered 15 VelociRaptor 6×6 and Goliath 6×6 trucks to buyers around the world.

The Mammoth 6×6 will become the rarest of Hennessey’s highly modified pickups and the most expensive. Each truck will cost $500,000, including the base Ram TRX pickup. The truck will feature fully upgraded off-road suspension, custom interior, upgraded front and rear bumpers, and upgraded LED lighting. Orders open on September 4.

