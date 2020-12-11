Raspberry Pi Press unveiled new Help! My computer is broken – How do I fix it? book

If you are the go to “computer expert and technical support” person for your family and friends you may be interested in a new book published by the Raspberry Pi Press team. The new book entitled “My computer is broken (How do I fix it?)”, is the “the intolerant person’s guide to keeping your computer computing” says Pi Press and is now available to purchase priced at £10. Making it an excellent present for the upcoming holiday season.

“If the above text messages ring a bell, and you’re fed up with being the in-house tech support for your family, then Help! My computer is broken (How do I fix it?) can assist. It shows readers how to fix common computer problems, without having to wade through technical jargon or pester said tech support person.”

“We had the brilliant Barry Collins, who has been a technology journalist for more than 20 years, write it for you. He’s written for most of the UK’s leading tech publications, and he is a former editor of PC Pro as well as former assistant editor of the Sunday Times‘ technology section.”

You can buy Help! My computer is broken (How do I fix it?) now from the Raspberry Pi Press online store, or at the Raspberry Pi store in Cambridge, UK.

Source : Pi Press

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals