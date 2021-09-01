Developers and engineers looking for a one chip hardware security module may be interested in the new Kryptor FPGA created by Skudo OÜ and now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. The hardware security module (HSM) and MAX10 FPGA dev board is priced at $129 and orders placed now will start shipping out at the end of February 2022 free shipping is available throughout the United States and worldwide shipping is available for $10.

Designed with encryption in mind and built around a single, compact Intel/Altera MAX10 FPGA chip, Kryptor is a professional FPGA development board capable of offering all the functionality of a dedicated Hardware Security Module (HSM) when running our custom soft-core. Combined with that verifiable HSM soft-core, Kryptor brings an easy-to-use, plug-and-play encryption solution to the IoT-developer and maker communities. Watch the video below to learn more about the Kryptor FPGA one-chip hardware security module.

“Kryptor replaces all software-based encryption functionality with HW-based implementations and reduces its attack surface—to defend against viruses, malware-injection attacks, and exploitable bugs—by avoiding the use of an operating system (OS). One of the main strengths and competitive advantages of this board is the fact that the entire implementation can be verified using well-known, proven open source encryption primitives. And, as open hardware, Kryptor provides even greater transparency and verifiability.”

Kryptor FPGA specifications :

FPGA: model Intel/Altera MAX10 8K LE (code: 10M08DAF256C8G)

model Intel/Altera MAX10 8K LE (code: 10M08DAF256C8G) Dimensions: 22.8 x 31.2 mm

22.8 x 31.2 mm Internal flash: 1376 Kb

1376 Kb Internal RAM: 378 Kb total

378 Kb total GPIO: 250 available from the FPGA (fewer accessible via the board)

250 available from the FPGA (fewer accessible via the board) Operating frequency: 100 MHz

100 MHz Control: API compiled library / Command Line Interface (CLI)

API compiled library / Command Line Interface (CLI) Platform compatibility: Linux, Raspberry Pi (RPi), Arduino, etc.

Linux, Raspberry Pi (RPi), Arduino, etc. Electrical interfaces: 1x SPI

1x SPI Duplication protection: Anti-piracy duplication protection via chip ID (soft-cores are encrypted and cannot be executed on a different physical PCB)

Anti-piracy duplication protection via chip ID (soft-cores are encrypted and cannot be executed on a different physical PCB) Encryption speed: Camellia symmetric encryption speed up to 108 Mbps on a single core (SPI link speed capped at 100 Kbps)

Camellia symmetric encryption speed up to 108 Mbps on a single core (SPI link speed capped at 100 Kbps) PCB power consumption: 58 mAh (FPGA idle) to 64 mAh (FPGA encrypting)

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals