LivFlush offers an affordable hands-free way to flush your toilet

If you are looking for a way to quickly and gesture control flushing to your toilet you may be interested in a new affordable upgrade called LivFlush. The small aftermarket device allows you to quickly add touchless toilet flushing to certain systems and is now available to purchase via Kickstarter. Once installed simply wave your hand in front of the sensor to flush your toilet.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $51 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates). If the LivFlush campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the LivFlush touch free toilet flush project checkout the promotional video below.

“LivFlush is designed by team LivThing, а team who forward-looking technological startup, based on a mission of making life better, strives to innovate affordable daily life products for underserved consumer segments around the world. Unlike any touchless sensors ever found in the market that require users to install inside the tank, LivFlush is ultra-portable and external toilet flush sensor that features commercial-grade performance and everyday convenience.”

“Team LivThing not only focus on theoretical significance and use value, but also on product’s added value, emotional value, aesthetic value and a balance between humanization and technology. The device opens the water valve of toilet tank with a pusher which is driven by a DC motor. The action is same as using a finger to press the button on the tank lid. The following diagram shows the flushing process clearly.”

“LivFlush requires no costly installation, it takes away the hassle and allows users to say goodbye to the days of diving down into a filthy water tank, the simple 6 sets installation enables you to install the device and activate it in seconds.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the touch free toilet flush, jump over to the official LivFlush crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals