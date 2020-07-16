Montanc powerful handheld vacuum cleaner

Montanc is a feather-light handheld vacuum cleaner equipped with “Whirlwind” power offering the suction of an upright vacuum in the palm of your hand. The small handheld vacuum cleaner weighs just 1.2 lbs but has enough suction power to effortlessly pick up an iPad. “Light and powerful, our relentless engineering and attentive design are what makes cleaning with Montanc fun AND effortless.”

The Montanc micro vacuum cleaner has already raised over $750,000 thanks to over 5,000 backers and is now available via Indiegogo InDemand. Early bird pledges are available from $139 offering an 18% saving off the recommended retail price.

“During the research stage of Montanc, we focused on the users’ pain points. Here are some of the major takeaways from the surveys we conducted: Upright vacuums are so friggin bulky! I just can’t seem to get the dust that accumulates right on the corners. Handheld vacuums wear out so quickly! Used mine for a little less than a year and now it can’t even pick up cookie crumbs or hair that my girlfriend leaves all over the floor every time she visits.”

“Many of you wanted to see a clear demonstration of how a regular cleaning session would look like with Montanc. From attaching the tools to emptying the dust canister, we’re showing you how it’s done. Montanc works wonders when paired with its additional nozzles. It leaves no dust in any corner, crack, or crevice!”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals