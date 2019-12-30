Haven lightweight hammock tent with lay flat base

If you find traditional hammocks a little uncomfortable when sleeping outdoors due to their curved design, you may be interested in a new lay flat all-in-one hammock tent called the Haven. The lightweight camping hammock is now available via Indiegogo and offers a flat ergonomic sleeping platform that allows you to sleep on your back, side or stomach in comfort. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Haven lightweight hammock which is available from $289 or £255. Every Haven hammock includes the shell with detachable rainfly and mosquito netting, two simple poles, straps, guy lines, and a custom air mattress.

“Haven is a hammock… only comfortable. It’s a tent… but easy to set up and take down. We’ve combined the best of hammock camping and tent camping into one amazing lay. Our patent pending design creates a flat and ergonomic sleeping platform, no matter how you sleep. The Haven Tent will retail for $315. By placing your pre-order here on IndieGoGo, you can get the entire package (tent, pad, straps, rainfly, guy-lines, and stakes) for $290 with free domestic shipping. That’s $40 in savings! Yes please… Double up and get 2 Haven Tents for $560. A total savings of $100!”

“The Haven team is small and compact, like our amazing tent. We are supported by great prototypers and manufacturing partners who have years of experience bringing products to market. As Utah natives, we love the outdoors and have very high standards for our gear. We wanted a product that would make us happy campers, so that’s what we created. The Haven shell and rainfly constructed with High Tensile Rip-Stop Nylon PU Coated. The air mattress is made with 20D Nylon. Weight capacity 280 lbs (127 kg) and pad length 6’6″ (198 cm) “

To take advantage of this limited time offer jump over to the official Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign page 4 Haven by following the link below.

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals