Half-Life 2 Jurassic Park mod now available

Jurassic Park fans will be pleased to know that the Half-Life 2 mod has now been completely finished and is now available to download and install and play from start to finish. The project was put on hold several years and with the help of “old and new team members we are near the end of our journey” the team responsible for creating.

While playing the Jurassic Life Lord created specifically for the Half-Life 2 game, you take on the role of game warden Robert Muldoon who was hired to keep order in the quite extraordinary Jurassic Park, located on Isla Nublar. “Our story is not strictly based on the movies or novels but rather our own tale with inspiration gathered from the world of Jurassic Park. This is a non-profit fan-game that is not intended for commercial use. Jurassic Park and it’s characters and designs are properties owned by Universal Studios. This game was made from the fans for the fans. If you wish to be a part of it and speed up the development please let us know.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Dinosaurs and man, two species separated by sixty-five million years of evolution have just been suddenly thrown back into the mix together. How can we possibly have the slightest idea what to expect?”

Download the Half-Life 2 Jurassic Park mod via the link below.

Source : Mod : PC Gamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals