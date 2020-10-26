HackSpace Magazine issue 36 out now

Issue 36 of the excellent HackSpace Magazine is now available to subscribers to purchase and download for free as a PDF version. Offering a wealth of new projects to keep you busy over the coming months as well as helping you improve your 3D printing, electronics and making skills.

“3D printing is one of the defining technologies of our age, but it can be a little tricky at times. We’ve poked and prodded our experts and squeezed out 60 tips, tricks and techniques to help your 3D printing journey go as smoothly as possible.”

“HackSpace magazine is the new monthly magazine for people who love to make things and those who want to learn. Grab some duct tape, fire up a microcontroller, ready a 3D printer and hack the world around you!”

Other features in the latest HackSpace Magazine issue 36 include how to sew a musical tentacle, get started with circuit sculpture, how to put your name in lights with Circuit Python, laser-etch your own artwork and more

Source : HackSpace Magazine

