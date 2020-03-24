A unique sculptural indoor light has launched via Indiegogo after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Early bird pledges for the GUILIN lampscape interior light start from $195 or £166 offering a 40% saving off the recommended retail price. Worldwide delivery is expected to take place during August 2020 and a variety of different colours are available including matt white, brass, dawn and black and white. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the GUILIN.

“Is it a lamp? Or a sculpture? Or both? GUILIN is most appropriately described as a ‘Lampscape’’ With etched acrylic mountains that sit on an illuminated base, the Multiple Award-Winning GUILIN lights up your room with an ambient glow, while also adding sculptural beauty to one’s space… and it purifies the air too.”

“Principally, GUILIN comes with a base that uses edge-lit acrylic mountains to disperse light around the room. The abstractly designed edge-lit mountains come made from glass-reinforced acrylic and sit within slots in a metallic base fitted with a low-voltage 2700K warm LED light. The light shines through the base and the clear mountains, bouncing off the lines etched into the acrylic…. but that isn’t all. “

Source : Indiegogo

