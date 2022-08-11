Guardians of Time film stars Samantha Ryan, Ava Torres, Skip Schwink

Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer for the upcoming release of Guardians of Time, an adventure during which friends discover a passage leading to a mysterious world. Guardians of Time is set to premiere on digital streaming services on October 11, 2022 and stars Samantha Ryan, Ava Torres, Skip Schwink, Katie Burgess, Natalie Daniels, Drew Pollock.

“One day, in the family manor, four cousins discover a passage leading to a mysterious world. Trapped in this unearthed land, the Kingdom of Keoherus, they must confront the Guardian of Time, face dark forces and beasts to hopefully get back home.”

Guardians of Time

“What if you entered a world full of magic and mystery — but couldn’t get back home? When Sybil, her kid sister Alex, and two cousins discover a magical book in the family manor, it opens a hidden door into the forest of Keoherus. As the powerful Warriors Four, the girls must now locate secret temples and solve intricate puzzles to gather crystals that will allow them to control time. But when Alex is captured by an evil force, they must rescue her and find a way home — or stay trapped in Keoherus forever.”

