GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist arrives December 15th



GTA Online Players will be pleased to know that Rockstar Games has announced the new Cayo Perico Heist content will be available to play from December 15th, 2020 onwards And is being described as “Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet”.

“It’s time to raise the stakes higher than ever before. You’ve broken a convicted spy out of Bolingbroke Penitentiary. You’ve saved the world from an egomaniacal tech billionaire. And you’ve beaten the odds to drain a casino of its cash. This time, you’re taking on an entire island.

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist. It’s up to you to find a way to breach Cayo Perico, one of the most secure private islands in the entire world, evade or neutralize the heavily armed security forces stationed there, and escape with valuable evidence along with as much art, gold and drug money as you can carry. Choose your tools. Choose your approach. Choose your crew – or even go it entirely alone. Just make it back to Los Santos in one piece. “

“The Cayo Perico Heist is the biggest GTA Online adventure ever, introducing an all-new exotic Heist location, with a brand-new approach to Heist design that features the ability to play everything solo or with up to three other players. Plus you can acquire new vehicles and tactical weapons, experience new social spaces to dance and party with friends and new world-class DJs, and listen to new radio stations with over 100 new songs. Oh, and a very large, very versatile, and very heavily armed submarine HQ with plenty of other surprises. “

Source : PlayStation : Rockstar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals