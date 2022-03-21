Griffons Saddlebag off over 500 5E game-ready magic items

Dungeon Masters and gamers looking for a wealth of magical items to add to their campaigns and adventures may be interested in the new Griffon’s Saddlebag: Book 2. Launched via Kickstarter this month the campaign has already raised over $500,000 thanks to over 4,500 backers with still 24 days remaining. The sequel to the original provides over 500 game-ready magic items, player options, settings, and more for 5e.

Griffons Saddlebag Book 2

“The Griffon’s Saddlebag creates magic items and more for 5th edition. This second compendium in the series is over 400 pages long — twice the length as the first book — and contains 504 magic items, 12 subclasses, 2 playable races, and 14 campaign-agnostic settings. Every one of the 504 magic items in this book is fully illustrated and comes with flavorful mechanics and descriptions that are designed to appeal to a wide range of character archetypes and personalities.”

If the Griffons Saddlebag Book 2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around Fabry 2023. To learn more about the Griffons Saddlebag Book 2 game-ready magic items project review the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $20 or £16 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Further, each item has been carefully written and balanced using established precedents, ensuring that they’re both easy to understand and won’t disrupt the balance of your campaign. Make your treasure more rewarding! And if you play in person or think better with your hands, also consider the complete collection of Book Two printed item cards found in the Hero tiers and above, or as an add-on!”

“Introducing the geleton and etherean: two new playable races in this second compendium. Geletons are spontaneously formed when a skeleton that’s been absorbed by an ooze is reanimated by necromancy, causing the two semi-consciousnesses to come together and create a person that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

Ethereans are, as the name suggests, natives to the Border Ethereal. These fey-like humanoids can see and even partially slip between the planes as a result of their ancestry. Ethereans have survived the otherworldly and frustratingly barren Ethereal Plane for untold generations, and relish the opportunity to experience the Material Plane and colorful world beyond their own.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the game-ready magic items, jump over to the official Griffons Saddlebag Book 2 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

