Grand Theft Auto Remastered gameplay footage has been leaked online and made available providing a nearly glimpse at what you can expect from the game which is launching today. The leaked footage provides a glimpse at Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Although you can expect plenty more footage to be published now the game is widely available.

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition featuring remastered versions of the original games officially launches today, November 11th, and is priced at $60 or £55 and is available for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and newer Series X/S consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition

“Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail.”

• Grand Theft Auto III: It all starts in Liberty City. With the revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips, if you have enough guts to take it.

• Grand Theft Auto: Vice City: Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities.

• Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: Five years ago, Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson escaped the haze of Los Santos, San Andreas…a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs, and corruption. Now, it’s the early 90s. CJ’s got to go home – his mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart, and his childhood friends are all heading towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of cops frame him for homicide, forcing CJ on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets in the next iteration of the series that changed everything.

Source : Verge

