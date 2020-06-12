Gran Turismo 7 on the PlayStation 5

Gran Turismo 7 has been unveiled this week for the PlayStation 5 building on 22 years of experience and previous releases to bring you the “best features from the history of the franchise” says the development team at Polyphony Digital. Gran Turismo 7 is the eighth mainline installment in the Gran Turismo series.

“Gran Turismo 7 builds on 22 years of experience to bring you the best features from the history of the franchise Whether you’re a competitive racer, collector, fine-tuning builder, livery designer, photographer or arcade fan – ignite your personal passion for cars with features inspired by the past, present and future of Gran Turismo.”

As soon as more details, trailers, release date and pricing is released for the new Gran Turismo 7 PlayStation 5 game we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : PlayStation

