GeGo universal GPS tracker offers worldwide real-time tracking

Sponsored :

If you are in the market for an affordable global tracking solution to keep tabs on your luggage, family members or other valuable possessions, you may be interested in GEGO. A global tracking system which uses small pocket sized devices to help you easily monitor the worldwide location of your belongings for a small monthly subscription and without any additional roaming charges.

LugLoc, the world’s number one luggage tracker has developed GEGO the new global tracker which takes all the award-winning features and design incorporated into the LugLoc and pushes it even further into the GEGO a more robust and broader scoped global tracking solution. The GEGO long-distance tracker is supported in over 190 countries worldwide and is the only global tracker currently available that doesn’t apply additional roaming charges to your account and requires only a fixed monthly fee.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

GEGO can be attached or placed inside almost anything and is roughly the same size as a credit card, measuring approximately 5mm in thickness. The global tracker requires no additional roaming charges and comes with a free trial allowing you to test out its tracking capabilities before subscribing to its service. Monthly options are available allowing you to pick and choose when you need the tracking service to be enabled. Allowing you to use it to track your holiday luggage thanks to its TSA approved design and technology.

Thanks to its Android and iOS companion smartphone application the GEGO universal tracker provides real-time location updates using 3G network technology direct to your smartphone or tablet. Using the application users can set “safe zones” and receive alerts when the GEGO tracker as it moves outside these virtual boundaries, providing real-time location updates to help locate your pet, family member or possessions with ease.

Multiple GEGO long-distance trackers can be monitored from account and thanks to its TSA approved design the electronics of GEGO will not interfere with avionics in any way. GEGO is compliant with all air regulations allowing you to track your luggage, knowing the tracker is safe for boarding. Notifications can also be set up for airport arrival allowing you to be informed once your luggage arrives or if the worst should happen its worldwide location.

Not only can the GEGO tracker be used for luggage but also to track pets, family members and belongings thanks to its compact form factor and rechargeable battery. Within the companion application options are available to change the amount of alert sent from the tracker allowing you to enjoy continuous tracking or intermittent location updates to extend battery life when required. The GEGO app is easy-to-use and provides quick access to edit your account details, manage safe location areas, contact support if required or even by extra GEGO trackers which can be delivered direct to your home or current location.

To add a safe location simply tap on the “Add a new safe location” button and set your desired range from 50 m to a maximum of 250 m. Once set you can receive notifications and stay updated on any activity as trackers leave or enter safe zones. The GEGO application integrates with either Google or Apple maps allowing you to see the location of your global trackers and zoom in for precise, pinpoint accuracy. The application also features a comprehensive FAQ section allowing you to receive support whenever needed with platform specific questions answered for both Android and iOS users.

GEGO is equipped with GSM, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and is easy to setup using your smartphone once you have downloaded the companion application which is available for both Android and iOS devices. Simply install the application and follow the on screen instructions, allowing you to start tracking in just a few minutes. The GEGO service and your account can also be accessed via a web browser if needed and subscriptions can easily be cancelled or enabled depending on your needs. GEGO Also features a Bluetooth proximity radar alerting you when it’s near. A monthly subscription is required starting from $14.99 but no additional roaming charges are applied and worldwide coverage comes as standard.

The TSA approved global tracker is now available to purchase for $99.95. For more information purchasing options jump over to the official GEGO website by following the link below. The GEGO global tracker comes with a 30 day guarantee and one year warranty with free shipping throughout continental US. Worldwide shipping is available to more than 30 countries including Canada, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

GEGO is a universal global tracker capable of tracking and helping you locate almost anything including luggage, kids, purse, bike, car, and valuables. Whether you are flying, road tripping or commuting the long life rechargeable battery and companion application helps you monitor your GEGO trackers providing peace of mind. The development team behind GEGO explain more about it GSM technology and warn against other trackers on the market which only use Bluetooth to provide very confined coverage of only a few hundred metres. The GSM tracking technology within GEGO allows you to track those items important to you globally, allowing users to track everything from everywhere.

GEGO is available from resellers worldwide including online stores such as Amazon. Testimonials from users of the GEGO global tracker published to the company’s website include :

“GEGO worked great I got a message on my Apply Watch every time I was at an airport and even at the hotel. I knew every time where my luggage was.” – Susan J.

“I have gone through a few different devices to try and keep track of luggage while taking trips. The GEGOs performed as advertised and PERFECT for what I need. With the battery saver mode, they were continually updating me on locations as I travelled on a 2 week cruise. That was just on the initial charge! Wow! Wow! Wow!” – Milton H.

“Easy to set-up and use, it works perfectly as described.” – John M.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post. All opinions are that of the editor and were in no way influenced by the company.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals