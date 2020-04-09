Google Stadia Pro is now free for two months

Google has announced that it is making its Google Stadia Pro gaming service available for free for two months.

Stadia Pro will be made available for free in 14 countries and you will be able to sign up from today and over the next few days.

We’re facing some of the most challenging times in recent memory. Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating. Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home, so we’re giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia Pro for two months. This is starting today and rolling out over the next 48 hours.

Anyone who signs up will get two free months of Stadia Pro with instant access to nine games, including GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper. You can purchase even more games on the store, which will remain yours to play even if you cancel your Stadia Pro subscription. If you’re already a paid Stadia Pro subscriber, we won’t charge you for the next two months. After that, Stadia Pro is $9.99 a month, but you can opt out of your subscription at any time.

You can find out how you can sign up to Google Stadia Pro for free over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

