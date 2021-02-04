Google removing YouTube App from Apple TV 3 from next month

Google has revealed that it will be removing the YouTube app for the Apple TV 3 from next month, the company has been notifying users of the change.

You will still be able to use Apple’s AirPlay from a device to stream content from YouTube to your Apple TV.

Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, iPhone, or iPad. With AirPlay, you can also stream YouTube from your iOS device directly to any Apple TV (3rd generation or later).

These changes will only affect the Apple TV 3, it does not affect the current range of Apple TV devices.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

