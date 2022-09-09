Google releases Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1

Google has announced the release of Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 and the software is now available to try out on eligible devices.

The Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is available to download for the Google Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6A.

Today, the Android 13 beta continues with the next round of beta updates for our December feature drop release. These are known as Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) and delivered to Google Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops. Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 (T1B1.220819.006, T1B1.220819.007 (Pixel 6a only)) includes new platform features, bug fixes, performance optimizations, and the September 2022 security patches.

You can get started with QPR1 Beta 1 today by enrolling your Pixel device. Eligible devices include Pixel 4a, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, and 6a series. Once enrolled, eligible devices will receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to the latest beta versions. If you were previously enrolled in Android 13 beta (and have not opted-out), you will automatically receive QPR1 Beta 1 and any future beta updates.

It may take up to 24 hours to receive the OTA update on your device. You can check for updates by going to Settings > System > System updates.

You can find out more information about the new Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google, Reddit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals