Google Play gets new Teacher Approved kids section

Google has announced that it is adding a new kids section to its Google Play store and all of the content in the section will be ‘Teacher Approved’.

The new kids section on Google Play is designed to provide a range of child friendly content, this will include a range of apps and games and more.

Great content for kids can take many forms: Does it spark curiosity? Does it help your child learn? Is it just plain fun? To share the best apps for kids on the Play Store, we’ve teamed up with academic experts and teachers across the country, including our lead advisors, Joe Blatt (Harvard Graduate School of Education) and Dr. Sandra Calvert (Georgetown University). Apps that have been rated by teachers and meet our quality standards receive a “Teacher approved” badge.

You can find out more information about this new child friendly section on Google Play at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals