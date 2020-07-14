Google Pixel Buds now available in the UK and more countries

Google has announced that its Google Pixel Buds headphones are now available in the UK and more countries, they are launching in a total of nine new countries.

This includes the UK, Spain, Germany, Canada, France, Australia, Italy, Singapore and Ireland, Google have also said that they will be landing in more colors next month.

Google #PixelBuds are now available in more countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, Spain, and the UK. Get yours at the Google Store today: https://t.co/Rb8KCYtdQE P.S. Keep an eye out for more #PixelBuds colors coming next month. 👀 pic.twitter.com/DJZmmt88vX — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) July 13, 2020

You can find out more details about the 2020 Google Pixel Buds headphones over at Google at the link below.

Source Google, Slashgear

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals