Google Pixel Buds now available in the UK and more countries

By

Google Pixel Buds

Google has announced that its Google Pixel Buds headphones are now available in the UK and more countries, they are launching in a total of nine new countries.

This includes the UK, Spain, Germany, Canada, France, Australia, Italy, Singapore and Ireland, Google have also said that they will be landing in more colors next month.

