Google Maps Street View gets new features

Google has announced that its Street View is now 15 years old and it is bringing some historic Street View images to Android and iOS.

You will now be able to look at an address on Street View and then see how that address has changed over the last 15 years, there is more information from Google below.

Street View is all about capturing the world as it changes, and it’s also a powerful way to reminisce about the past. Starting today on Android and iOS globally, it’s now easier than ever to travel back in time right from your phone. Here’s how it works:

When you’re viewing Street View imagery of a place, tap anywhere on the photo to see information about the location. Then tap “See more dates” to see the historical imagery we’ve published of that place, dating back to when Street View launched in 2007. Browse each of the images to see a digital time capsule that shows how a place has changed — like how the Vessel in New York City’s Hudson Yards grew from the ground up.

There is also a range of other updates for Google Street View, this includes updates for business information, improved navigation inside and out, and also more immersive views. You can find out more details about the new features for Google Maps Street View at the link below.

