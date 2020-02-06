Google Maps is getting new features and a new look



Google has revealed that Google Maps is now 15 years old and to celebrate the milestone the app is getting a range of new featured and also a new look.

Some of the new features coming to the app include a new Explore Tab that will let you explore the local area, there is also a new Commute tab a Save tab and more.

We’re also updating our look with a new Google Maps icon that reflects the evolution we’ve made mapping the world. It’s based on a key part of Google Maps since the very beginning—the pin— and represents the shift we’ve made from getting you to your destination to also helping you discover new places and experiences.

And because we can’t resist a good birthday celebration, keep an eye out for our celebratory party-themed car icon, available for a limited time when you navigate with Google Maps.

The latest version of Google Maps is coming to both Android and iOS and you can find out more information about the app over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

